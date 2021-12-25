Advertisement

Above Normal Temps for Christmas Weekend

Tracking some Holiday weekend rain chances
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - No accumulating snow for Christmas this year—instead we’ll start off with some light rain this morning, followed by gradual clearing and some sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures will remain well above normal, reaching the 40′s to the lower 50′s. Look for clear and cold conditions tonight, then increasing cloudiness with a chance for light rain or even a wintry mix by Sunday afternoon. We’ll remain in the 40′s heading into the work week, but readings should get a bit cooler for the last few days of 2021.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy this morning, then gradual clearing. Some sunshine and mild this afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 26°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for light rain by afternoon. High: 46°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

