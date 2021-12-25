Adopting a pet during the holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s the season of giving and giving the gift of a furry friend may sound like the perfect present for the animal lover in your life.

The director of King’s Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport says people come in all the time wanting to gift a cat or dog for someone in their family.

But before you commit to a furry friend, everyone in the family should be ready for a new family member.

“We want to make sure that the whole family is excited to have a new pet. And that they’re prepared for it because it’s a lot of work to bring a new, especially a shelter pet into anybody’s home,” says Elizabeth Corn, director of King’s Harvest.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, No Kill Shelter has plenty of furry friends looking for homes this holiday season, but the cats and dogs won’t go to just any home.

“We have had a few people want to come in and do a gift as a cat or a dog. Our restrictions is that everybody in the family has to come meet the pet. So, it may not be a surprise, but you are going to get a dog. But we want to make sure everybody is on board,” said Corn.

Once everybody is on board, the shelter has a policy to follow to ensure the pet is going to the right home.

“You put an application in. We do a background check. We do a vet reference. If you own your home, we make sure you’re the owner. If you rent, we make sure with your landlord that you can have another pet, if there’s any fees associated,” said Corn.

“I just named her Remi.” Taylor Huff picked up her new four legged friend today, after her family surprised her with the cat she’s been wanting for months.

The family took the proper steps to make this a surprise.

“My dad was here yesterday and I still didn’t know I was getting a cat. But today we came together and we looked around at probably like, 30 cats, and I don’t know we just went to a back room and I saw her and she was just sitting there,” said Huff.

Now she has a new home for the holidays with a family excited to welcome her.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.