One in life-threatening condition after Friday afternoon assault

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was left in life-threatening condition after Davenport Police say they were assaulted on Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:04 p.m., they received a call for an assault taking place on the 200 block of Scott Street in Davenport. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, and police say he is suffering “life-threatening” injuries. He has since been transported to University of Iowa Hospitals. Their name is currently being withheld.

Jared Peck, 31, was arrested around 3:58 p.m. at a nearby apartment complex and charged as the suspect in the assault. Peck currently faces charges of Willful Injury and Interference with Official Acts.

This investigation is considered ongoing.

