Sunny Skies For Christmas

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - No accumulating snow for Christmas this year—instead we started off with some light rain this morning, followed by gradual clearing and now we’ll see sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain well above normal, reaching the 40′s to the lower 50′s. Look for clear and cold conditions tonight, then increasing cloudiness with a chance for light rain or even a wintry mix by Sunday afternoon. We’ll remain in the 40′s heading into the work week, with rain and snow possible Tuesday. Readings should get a good deal colder for the last few days of 2021.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and mild this afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 26°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for light rain by afternoon. Light snow possible north. High: 46°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

