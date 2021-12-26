Advertisement

Small local fire department has a big Christmas tradition

By Darby Sparks
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Most families have traditions that they celebrate with each other every Christmas, but one area family does something the whole community can enjoy.

For 10 years the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department has decorated one of their trucks with Christmas decorations that light up the night sky as it drives through neighborhoods, sirens blaring.

It’s a unique tradition started by former Fire Chief Terry Adams, who happened to be the Father-in-Law of current Fire Chief Doug Anderson.

“He wanted to do something special and he always wanted a Christmas firetruck,” said Anderson.

The tradition has been kept alive by Anderson and other firefighters at the station, four of which happen to be Adams’s grandchildren.

“It’s carrying on what my grandpa started,” commented Trent Adams, the department’s captain.

Firefighting appears to run in the family. So does spreading Christmas cheer.

“We’ll just drive it around town,” said Anderson, “[it] takes us about an hour. We drive through all the streets and people just, they’ll hear the sirens coming and they’ll come out and look at it.”

It’s not only an ongoing tradition, but a legacy, for the fire department go give back to their friends and neighbors by making them smile.

“I look forward to it every year,” said Adams, “It’s cool to see everybody. It’s nice to get out and do some public relations, get out in the public and enjoy what we do down here.”

