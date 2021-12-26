Sunny This Morning, Then Increasing Clouds

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a sunny start to the day, we’ll see the clouds take over, along with rain chances developing by late afternoon. Highs should range from the lower 40′s north to near the 50 degree mark south. There is a chance some of that rain could become mixed with snow this evening, mainly north. Rain continues into the evening and overnight hours as temperatures rise into the 40′s. Look for clearing skies Monday morning, with mostly sunny and breezy weather during the day. Temperatures will begin to fall into the lower 40′s by afternoon. Conditions should remain dry through this last week of 2021, with the exception of Tuesday. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be possible, followed by colder temperatures by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for light rain by late afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: NE 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light rain overnight. Patchy fog possible. Low: 41° and rising. Wind: Bec. S 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. High: 48° in the morning, then falling. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.