Advertisement

Sunny This Morning, Then Increasing Clouds

Tracking Rain Chances Late This Afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a sunny start to the day, we’ll see the clouds take over, along with rain chances developing by late afternoon. Highs should range from the lower 40′s north to near the 50 degree mark south. There is a chance some of that rain could become mixed with snow this evening, mainly north. Rain continues into the evening and overnight hours as temperatures rise into the 40′s. Look for clearing skies Monday morning, with mostly sunny and breezy weather during the day. Temperatures will begin to fall into the lower 40′s by afternoon. Conditions should remain dry through this last week of 2021, with the exception of Tuesday. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be possible, followed by colder temperatures by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for light rain by late afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: NE 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light rain overnight. Patchy fog possible. Low: 41° and rising. Wind: Bec. S 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. High: 48° in the morning, then falling. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was transported to a local hospital and later to University of Iowa Hospitals.
One in life-threatening condition after Friday afternoon assault
Power lines
Hit and run accident causes outage in Davenport
Make sure everyone is ready to take on the responsibility of a new furry friend.
Adopting a pet during the holiday season
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 pushing case numbers and hospitalizations higher in our state...
COVID-19 cases remain high in Iowa, hospitalizations drop slightly
Shawn D. Boyd/Rock Island Police Dept.
Rock Island Coroner’s Office identifies victim in homicide investigation

Latest News

Look for more clouds moving in, with rain developing by late afternoon/evening.
Your First Alert Forecast
Fog south, sunshine north, then increasing clouds and rain chances this afternoon.
Sunny This Morning, Then Increasing Clouds
Fog south, sunshine north, then increasing clouds and rain chances this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
Headlines
Clear night ahead