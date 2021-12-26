Advertisement

Sunny This Morning, Then Increasing Clouds

Tracking Rain Chances Late This Afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- ***FOG ADVISORY for our southern counties until 10 AM***

Clouds will be on the increase as we head into Sunday. We’ll see rain chances developing by afternoon, with highs ranging from the 30′s to the upper 40′s. There is a chance some of that rain could become mixed with snow mainly north. Rain continues into the evening hours as temperatures rise into the 40′s. Look for clearing skies Monday morning, with mostly sunny and breezy weather during the day. Conditions should remain dry through this last week of 2021, with the exception of Tuesday. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be possible, followed by colder temperatures by the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny this morning, then increasing cloudiness with a chance for light rain by afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: NE 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light rain overnight. Patchy fog possible. Low: 41° and rising. Wind: Bec. S 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. High: 48° in the morning, then falling. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

