2021 most popular baby names at Quad Cities area Genesis BirthCenter

By Madison McAdoo
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis BirthCenters reported Sophia and Henry were the most popular baby names in 2021 at their Davenport and Silvis locations.

There have been 18 Sophias born at Genesis and 16 Henrys Genesis said in a media release Monday.

Henry has consistently been near the top in popularity of new Genesis parents in recent years but tops the annual list for the first time, Genesis said. Sophia was also the favored name for Genesis baby girls in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

According to www.babynames.com, the most popular baby names nationally in 2021 are Liam and Olivia. Sophia is No. 5 nationally among girls’ names and Henry is No. 19.

The most popular names for girls born at Genesis were Sophia (18), Olivia (13), Eleanor (10); and, Charlotte and Emma (9).

The most popular names for boys born at Genesis were Henry (16); Liam (13); Lucas (11); and, Jack, Oliver, Elijah and Theodore (9).

Genesis BirthCenter 2021 baby names at Quad City area centers in Davenport and Silvis.
Genesis BirthCenter 2021 baby names at Quad City area centers in Davenport and Silvis.(KWQC)

The top five girl names nationally in 2021, according to www.babynames.com are Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava and Sophia.

For boys, the most popular names nationally are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah and Lucas.

Several babies born at Genesis in 2021 will have names they are unlikely to share with anyone in their school classes, Genesis said. Among the unique birth names at Genesis in 2021 were Persephone (girl), Hay Tah (girl), E Mani (girl), Aqwaunis (boy), Iribagiza (boy) and E. Legend (boy).

