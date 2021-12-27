Aledo barn serves up drinks and antiques

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - A local barn transformed into an all-in-one shopping and drinking experience.

Due to the pandemic, Dancer’s Creek Barn in Aledo shifted from hosting weddings to selling antiques, all while making use of their liquor license. As a result, owners Randy and Cindy Franks have hosted Weekends at the Barn for a little over a year now.

“With COVID, We only got two weddings in between the lockdowns and we talked about doing something like this for a long time before that,” Randy Franks said. “So that was kind of just a little kick in the pants, we needed to go ahead and pull the trigger and try this. And so far, it’s been pretty well received. We’re having fun.”

It’s not just antiques they’re selling but local vendors are also selling everything from beef jerky to honey. The barn even has a bar to serve drinks.

“There’s lots of places that have similar merchandise, antiques, gifts, whatever, but only a few that have the ability to serve alcohol with that,” Franks said. So it’s a nice combination that you can come in and have a margarita or glass of wine, walk around [and] shop.”

One pair of shoppers checked out the barn for the first time on Sunday to get some drinks and celebrate a birthday

“[It’s] very, very Unique,” Billie Pence said. “I think anybody that has not been here should come ... view it and have a drink!”

Many of the barn’s vendors typically rely on outdoor farmers’ markets or craft fairs in the summer. So, a year-round indoor market extends their seasons quite a bit. Weekends at the Barn grew from about a dozen shoppers to nearly a hundred shoppers every weekend.

Franks says the growth benefits everyone.

“Just after a year … we’re creating enough foot traffic now that we’re actually starting to do [vendors] some good, Franks said. “Initially, it started out kind of slow because nobody knew what we were doing here.”

Dancer’s Creek Barn is located at 702 NW 9th Ave, Aledo, IL.

Weekends at the Barn go on every week. For more information about hours and other offerings, visit the Dancer’s Creek Barn Facebook page.

