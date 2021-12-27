Advertisement

Baked Beer & Bread Co. announces upcoming closure

The restaurant announced the closure via social media
By Redrick Terry
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the Village of East Davenport will soon close its doors.

That’s according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In part, the post reads “It is time we focus our efforts in more kind & accepting communities.”

The Facebook post also partially blamed pandemic-related financial struggles for the closure, as well as what they call “bad luck events” faced by the restaurant. Back in February, the restaurant had to temporarily shut down due to a busted pipe sending thousands of gallons of water into the dining area.

According to the post, current employees there were offered other positions elsewhere. The owners of Baked also own Davenport businesses Cookies and Dreams, and Toasted. Those businesses will remain open.

