A Cloudy & Foggy Start

Snow to A Wintry Mix to Rain Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Light rain swept through the region during the overnight hours, but has now exited to the east. Look for morning clouds and areas of dense fog, with visibility issues possible for the morning commute. Our attention turns to an area of high pressure moving in, followed by partially clearing skies. It will be all too brief as our next system takes aim Tuesday morning. This will initially produce some light snow, then change to a wintry mix, then rain continuing into the evening. Temperatures will remain above normal over the next 48 hours, before dropping into the 20′s and 30′s for the last few days of 2021.

TODAY: Morning clouds and patchy fog, then afternoon sun and clouds. Becoming breezy and cooler. High: 47° and falling. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold overnight. Low: 31°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with light snow changing to rain. High: 46°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

