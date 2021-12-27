A Cloudy & Foggy Start

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- After the showers and storms move out tonight it will still be breezy. However, the winds will help temperatures not fall much and will stay in the 40s by the morning. There will be a breezy day ahead Monday with highs in the 40s again. There will be rain and snow on Tuesday. This will start in the morning as wintry mix/snow and will change to rain throughout the day. Sleet and/or freezing rain will be possible in some northern counties. After that, it will be dry with temperatures back to near normal. This means lows will be in the teens/20s and highs will be in the 20s/30s. We may see some snow New year’s Day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light rain overnight. Patchy fog possible. Low: 40°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Clearing skies, breezy. High: 47° and falling. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 31°. Wind: W/E 0-5 mph.

