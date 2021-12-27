How to dispose of Christmas trees in the Quad Cities area

QUAD CITIES AREA, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Throughout the Quad Cities area, there are multiple ways to dispose of natural Christmas trees, as clean-up is coming after the holiday season.

Cities in the area have posted about their disposal opportunities listed below. If you don’t see an opportunity list, email us at news@kwqc.com .

The City of Rock Island will have free Christmas tree collection from Dec. 27 through Jan. 7, 2022, they said in a media release. Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree.

Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set out point on the citizen’s garbage collection day, the City of Rock Island said. Trees must be placed at least 3 feet away from garbage carts to guarantee the collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts. Separate trucks will pick up Christmas trees.

The Village of Coal Valley said in a Facebook post, Republic Services will be picking up Christmas trees on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, for area residents.

The City of Galesburg has Natural holiday trees drop-off site in Galesburg at Lowes on the west side of the parking lot from Dec. 25 until Jan. 4, 2022, located at 531 West Carl Sandburg Drive, for recycling, the city said in a Facebook post. The drop-off site is sponsored by Lowe’s, Waste Management, and the City of Galesburg.

The City of Galesburg asks to remove plastic bags, tree stands, lights, and ornaments, and flocked trees, artificial trees, and tinsel will not be accepted.

Holiday trees can also be placed on the curb for pickup on regular refuse pick-up days but will not be recycled, the city of Galesburg said.

The City of Bettendorf said there will be no change in their collections services during the 2021 holiday season.

Starting Dec. 27-31 residents may set out two extra bags of garbage without stickers, the City of Bettendorf said in a Facebook post. Extra bags should be placed outside the cart on residents’ collection day.

Christmas tree collection is scheduled for Dec. 27 until Jan. 7, 2022, on residents’ collection day and o sticker is required, the City of Bettendorf said. All ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. Trees should be left at the regular collection site by 6:00 a.m.

Click here for more information and the full details of the City of Bettendorf 2021 Holiday Schedule.

The City of Davenport said on its website, live trees can be placed for curbside collection on your regular solid waste collection day through Jan. 12, when curbside yard waste collection ends of the season.

Live trees must be free of lights and decorations and not contained in a plastic bag for collection, as these materials are not recyclable, the City of Davenport said. Artificial trees can be placed for collection on your regular bulky waste collection day.

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency is accepting natural Christmas trees for free for Clinton County residents, the agency said in a media release. The service will not be free for Businesses and out-of-county residents.

Christmas trees can be brought to CCASWA, 4292 220th Street in rural Clinton, Iowa from Dec. 17 until Jan. 8, 2022 during businesses hours, CCASWA said. Business hours are Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. – noon.

The trees will be repurposed and reused as wood mulch, CCASWA said. Christmas Trees must not have any of the following items remaining on or attached to them; ornaments or ornament hooks, tinsel, garland, tree stand, plastic bags, Christmas Lights, wire, any other foreign objects.

CCASWA said for more information regarding Christmas tree recycling or any other programs, please call at 563-243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com.

