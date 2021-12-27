Advertisement

Partial clearing this afternoon; Wintry mix Tuesday

Snow to A Wintry Mix to Rain Tuesday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy this afternoon with a breezy northwest wind 10-20 mph. Temperatures hold steady in the 30s and 40s.

Our next storm system arrives pre-dawn Tuesday morning in our southern counties, binging a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow, changing to all rain as temperatures warm above freezing. There may be a few patchy slick spots. Any accumulation will be north of Highway 30 where 1-2″ are possible.

Temperatures will be seasonable in the 20s and 30s for Wednesday and Thursday, before a brief bump in temps by Friday. It is trending colder as we ring in the new year!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Becoming breezy and cooler. High: 42° and falling. Wind: WNW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold overnight. Low: 30°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with light snow/wintry mix changing to rain. High: 43°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

