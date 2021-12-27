Rock Island County Health Department reports 4 deaths, 442 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths since the last report on Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 419.

The deaths were reported as a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 50s, all of whom died in a hospital.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families and friends of these residents”, said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported 442 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 23,066.

The health department said there are currently 69 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 90s

Two women in their 80s

11 women in their 70s

11 women in their 60s

37 women in their 50s

28 women in their 40s

43 women in their 30s

50 women in their 20s

10 women in their teens

20 girls in their teens

28 girls younger than 13

Four girl infants 1 or younger

One man in his 90s

Four men in their 80s

Four men in their 70s

10 men in their 60s

29 men in their 50s

24 men in their 40s

34 men in their 30s

36 men in their 20s

Four men in their teens

20 boys in their teens

27 boys younger than 13

Three boy infants 1 or younger

