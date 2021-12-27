Rock Island County Health Department reports 4 deaths, 442 new cases of COVID-19
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths since the last report on Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 419.
The deaths were reported as a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 50s, all of whom died in a hospital.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the families and friends of these residents”, said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
The health department also reported 442 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 23,066.
The health department said there are currently 69 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.
The new cases are:
- Two women in their 90s
- Two women in their 80s
- 11 women in their 70s
- 11 women in their 60s
- 37 women in their 50s
- 28 women in their 40s
- 43 women in their 30s
- 50 women in their 20s
- 10 women in their teens
- 20 girls in their teens
- 28 girls younger than 13
- Four girl infants 1 or younger
- One man in his 90s
- Four men in their 80s
- Four men in their 70s
- 10 men in their 60s
- 29 men in their 50s
- 24 men in their 40s
- 34 men in their 30s
- 36 men in their 20s
- Four men in their teens
- 20 boys in their teens
- 27 boys younger than 13
- Three boy infants 1 or younger
