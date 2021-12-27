TV6 Reporter Picks: A look back at favorite stories in 2021

(KWQC) - From an ongoing pandemic to the long-awaited opening of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge, to a strike involving a major Quad Cities employer, 2021 was a busy year for local news.

As we approach 2022, TV6 asked its reporters and photographers to take a moment and share their favorite or memorable stories as we wrap up 2021.

Chief Photographer Randy Biery's Favorite Stories Woman finds WWI veteran’s memorial flag, hoping to reunite with vet’s family “I like history, so when she found the World War I flag with the guy’s name on it, it intrigued me.” World War II veteran gets the chance to fly ‘Dream Flight’ "I've always liked planes and have ridden in a bi-plane a few times, so for a WWII vet to get the chance to go on a flight was fun. "

Reporter Hernan Gutierrez's Favorite Stories QC leaders celebrate the new I-74 Bridge “This one is a little basic but I just think the bridge is pretty. Also, selfishly this is the first time I went live from the field at the top of the 10 p.m. news, which was kind of my ‘I made it’ moment early in my career.” Gigi’s Playhouse recognized by NFL’s ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ “I am a big believer that sports can be a very useful platform to raise voices of those who are oftentimes found to be voiceless. The stories where sports meet important causes will always have a special place in my heart.” The Arc of the QCA hopes to develop donated land in Silvis “This was one of those stories where a whole lot wasn’t set out yet, but the hope of what this land could do for people with disabilities in the Quad Cities is huge. Seeing community resources come together to make improvements happen just brings me a lot of joy.”

Reporter/Meteorologist Kyle Kiel's Favorite Stories Davenport students decorate coffee sleeves to spread kindness “I liked this story because it teaches kids about spreading kindness. The teacher is a part-time barista as well and came up with the idea a couple years ago. The community response has been positive.” QCA artist’s hobby turned career spreads holiday cheer through window paintings “This woman lost her job at the start of the pandemic but had been painting windows on the side. She put her name and work out there and has made her hobby her career.” QCA photographer captures all angles of historic I-74 Bridge construction “This has been one of my favorite stories to cover in my career so far. It was a BIG day in Quad Cities history and this photographer has captured every angle over the past five years. All her images are raw, meaning they are unedited or filtered.”

Reporter Marci Clark's Favorite Stories Wife of fatal bicycle hit-and-run victim: ‘This should not have happened’ “This is one of my favorite stories because it highlights a structural problem in the QC and holds the city and driver accountable. It also brings light and honors a life tragically taken.” Davenport mother of shooting victim holds walk against gun violence “Gun violence is a huge issue affecting Davenport and listening to one mother of a Davenport and listening to one mother of a Davenport shooting victim was powerful and a call for change.” Neighbors harvest field of DeWitt farmer undergoing chemotherapy “Spencer (Maki)’s story but so heartwarming and well done I thought it should be included. The story is a reminder of the kindness of our Midwestern community." Thousands walk across new I-74 bridge in celebration “The opening of the I-74 Bridge was a huge milestone and historic event in the Quad Cities. You could feel the excitement and sense of achievement in the air as Quad City leaders and thousands of people in the community walked across the new bridge for the first time.”

Reporter/Weekend Anchor Montse Ricossa's Favorite Stories Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’ “As TV6′s first bilingual reporter, I have the opportunity to relate to a community that others might not. The story of a Rock Island soccer player being told to ‘go back to your country’ resonated with me and many others who may look or speak a little differently. While the student went through a life-changing event, the support from the community we saw was touching and brought me such joy. I’m proud of the Quad Cities for standing up for him and all other Latinos. We are one.” ‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members “I had the privilege of telling the story of union members and John Deere during their historic strike. It was a story that impacted thousands here in the Quad Cities and nationwide and I’m so thankful for those who trusted me to tell their story during such a difficult moment.” Red-winged black birds ‘dive-bomb’ runners, walkers “My all-time favorite story I’ve done is on the infamous red-winged blackbirds. I became a runner this year and quickly found out these birds love to swoop down and hook into my braids! That’s when I knew I had to prove to my family and friends that didn’t believe me by doing a story and showing it myself. I still get fellow runners coming up to me and tell me they loved it! This is the most fun and terrifying story I’ve ever done.”

Sports Director Joey Donia's Favorite Stories Sherrard super fan Christy Koepke returns to games for first time since COVID-19 pandemic began "Christy's love of the Sherrard Tigers will melt your heart. She puts a huge smile on my face every time I'm at a Sherrard game. It was so wonderful seeing Christy return to games to cheer on her Tigers after COVID-19 kept her from seeing them play for more than a year." Iowa football greats coming to Davenport for Rally for Reid camp to fight pediatric cancer and teach football fundamentals to youth "Hearing Megan Gleason tell the story of her five-year-old son who lost his life to cancer was incredibly touching. The strength of the Gleason family and the bond that Jake Gervase formed with Reid and his family is remarkable. This family and former Hawkeyes come together to show the inspiring beauty that can come following a tragedy."

Reporter/Producer Collin Schopp's Favorite Stories Life Skills Re-Entry Center host first father-daughter dance “Another favorite was the Kewanee Corrections Father Daughter Dance. It was really moving to see these dads and daughters see each other for the first time in months or years, depending on the family. It was another example of getting to be there at a special moment in people’s lives.” Families officially welcome new members at Scott County Adoption Day “My favorite story was Scott County’s Adoption Day. It’s a favorite because it felt special to document such an important day in the lives of all these families.”

