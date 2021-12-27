UPDATE: Baked Beer & Bread Co. closes in Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 first told you about the closure Baked Beer & Bread Co. Sunday night, after a post notified customers on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

‘Baked’ owner, Bill Sheeder, tells TV6 there were a number of events that led up to Sunday’s closure, including the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues.

“This past summer, this past year has been way different. 2020 during COVID, everybody was super gung-ho, super supporting of local businesses, local restaurants. In 2021, the narrative kind of changed with restaurants. Staff became an issue, you know, labor became a big issue with restaurants,” said Sheeder.

Sheeder said he notified his staff of Sunday’s closing on Christmas Eve, and offered them jobs at Sheeder’s other businesses; ‘Toasted’ and ‘Cookies & Dreams’ in downtown Davenport.

“Luckily we have other businesses. We’re able to do other things. We work really, really hard. So, we’re able to bring most of our staff that’s been with us for a really long time. You know, we have other opportunities for people,” said Sheeder.

With other businesses such as ‘Toasted’ and ‘Cookies & Dreams,’ Sheeder said it was difficult to focus on the needs of the location in the Village.

“With us not being able to be involved in this business as much. Not have our hands in it day to day because of Cookies, because of Toasted, because of my other business, it’s very, it’s hard to kind of make sure that you get the same service that you want, especially not having enough employees,” said Sheeder.

Some of the popular ‘Baked’ menu items will be used in future menus at ‘Toasted.’ Sheeder said he is looking forward to other projects in downtown Davenport.

“Toasted is brand new, it’s beautiful. Our other projects down there are a lot of fun. You know, we work with everybody in the city. The City of Davenport, I am super proud to be here. We love everything that we’ve been able to accomplish down here,” said Sheeder.

