Advertisement

2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure was announced on Facebook.
Baked Beer & Bread Co. announces upcoming closure
The man was transported to a local hospital and later to University of Iowa Hospitals.
One in life-threatening condition after Friday afternoon assault
Small local fire department has a big Christmas tradition
Small local fire department has a big Christmas tradition
Aledo barn serves up drinks and antiques
Aledo barn serves up drinks and antiques
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine

Latest News

First Alert Day for Wintry Mix Tuesday 12/28 7am to 5pm
First Alert Day: Tuesday December 28th from 7am to 5pm for a Wintry Mix and Slick Conditions
First Alert Day for Wintry Mix Tuesday 12/28 7am to 5pm
First Alert Day for Wintry Mix Tuesday 12/28 7am to 5pm
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play