Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet Dillion!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Meet Dillion! He’s PSL’s latest feature for our ongoing series called “Adoptable Four-Legged Friends”.

Celina Rippel introduces us to Dillion, a 5-year-old neutered, vaccinated, micro-shipped Saint Bernard Mix. He’s been at the Humane Society of Scott County since September. The beautiful dog came to them with a hematoma on his ear which has been removed leaving him with a bit of a “cauliflower ear”.

The dog is sweet-natured and gets along with other animals. He has a low-key nature and LOVES attention and being a couch potato (watch the video interview to see how he makes himself comfy!). He’s very low-key and LOVES attention. Dillion is great on a leash for casual, slow-paced walking. He’s great on a leash and likes more of a casual slow walk.

In shelter news, the HSSC just recently suffered the loss of all five furnaces in their building which led to emissions of dangerous CO2. All staff and animals are okay, but the facility is now having to stay warm with temporary heating solutions. The cost of new furnaces is $60,000 which is very hard on the non-profit. HSSC is asking the community for financial help and support at this time. If you and your community of family and friends can make a donation to the facility, it will be greatly appreciated! THIS IS A DIRECT LINK TO DONATE. You may also use the contact information below to reach out.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SCOTT COUNTY / 2802 W. Central Park / Davenport, Iowa / (563) 388-6655

Today is a big day for us here at the shelter as we are getting new furnaces. Our furnaces recently all went out and... Posted by Humane Society of Scott County on Monday, December 27, 2021

