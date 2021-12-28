Advertisement

All the ‘Bling Bling’ for New Year’s Eve and beyond

‘Celebrate QC’ is also located in the same shop
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bling Bling Sisters is a boutique in Bettendorf that carries fun, funky, fabulous jewelry, clothing, and accessories at affordable prices.

Sheleigh Metzger, owner of Bling Bling Sisters, is the PSL guest to tell the store’s story (it started out of someone’s basement!) and has relocated to a larger location in the strip mall near the Hy-Vee off of Devil’s Glen Rd. The shop carries merchandise that is suitable for everyone for special occasion---or for the person who loves to rock some sparkle and shine.

Shoppers may also been intrigued to learn that Bling Bling Sisters also has branched with Celebrate QC which is under the same roof. Celebrate QC offers formal gowns and wedding wear including off-the-rack bridal gowns. In fact, this boutique carries the LARGEST selection of off-the-rack bridal gowns found any wear in the Midwest. There are two separate interview segments featuring the different aspects of the retail space. Watch each to learn more.

Bling Bling Sisters / 3203 Devils Glen Road / Bettendorf, IA / 563-284-2410 / blingblingowners@gmail.com / FACEBOOK

