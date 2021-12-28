First Alert Day: Tuesday December 28th from 7am to 5pm for a Wintry Mix and Slick Conditions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday a system will swing through the QCA from southwest to northeast, during the day, bringing snow first, then sleet and freezing rain, then rain to most of the area. The only areas that might only get snow will lie between Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 20 where wet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow, if not more, are possible.

Tuesday weather advisory (em)

Early on the snow won’t stick to roads, but in northern areas if heavier snow rates develop over colder road surfaces there might be more slick and snow covered roads developing. From Hwy. 30 and farther south, toward and south of I-80, we’ll likely see any snow melted by rain and milder daytime temps near 40.

Tuesday weather map (em)

However, if any ice accumulates on road surfaces they will remain slick until it melts off toward the middle of the day. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect north of I-80. After the late afternoon all areas except those in Jackson County, Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Illinois will likely be snow and ice free. So, during the morning rush hour south of I-80 and the evening rush north of I-80 make sure you give yourself extra time to travel in case you encounter slick conditions on roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.