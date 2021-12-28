Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination notice due to violations

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Galesburg Cottage Hospital has been given a termination notice from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

According to the notice, Medicare will no longer pay for patients admitted to Galesburg Cottage Hospital effective Monday.

The termination states, “Notice is hereby given that on December 27, 2021, the agreement between Galesburg Cottage Hospital, Galesburg, Illinois, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, as a hospital in the Medicare program, is terminated effective December 27, 2021.”

According to Cottage Hospital’s website, the facility is a 133-bed facility, the largest inpatient capacity hospital in the city.

In the notice, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the agreement has been terminated because of the hospital’s noncompliance with four different sections of the Medicare Conditions of Participation: governing body, patient rights, nursing services and physical environment.

According to the termination, Medicare will no longer pay for inpatient hospital services for patients admitted after Monday. Payment from Medicare will continue for 30 calendar days for anyone admitted on Monday or earlier.

TV6 reached out to the other hospital in Galesburg, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, to inquire if OSF will start taking any Medicare patients turned away from Cottage Hospital.

OSF Healthcare Media Relations Coordinator Colleen Reynolds responded, “We are concerned about our health care colleagues at Cottage Hospital, and about the patients/families impacted by today’s announcement.”

“OSF St. Mary Medical Center and its excellent, compassionate providers are ready, as always, to meet the current and future health and wellness needs of Galesburg and the communities in the region that we’ve been called to serve.”

TV6 reached out to Galesburg Cottage Hospital and the organization that owns the facility, SBJ Group, multiple times for comment but has not heard back.

You can read the full termination notice and violations here. An explanation of the Conditions of Participation for Hospitals can be found on the Code of Federal Regulation’s website.

