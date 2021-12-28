BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Aaron Ickes operates a unique brewery in Bettendorf. Nerdspeak Brewery features retro, industrial, cyberpunk interior, and the walls are adorned with graphics from movies, shows, and musicians. One of the biggest inspirations for the space has been Star Wars, Aaron’s favorite movie universe of all time. Beer styles will continuously rotate on tap and include less common items such as Belgian styles, barrel-aged beers, and seltzers.

Nerdspeak Brewery // 7563 State Street Bettendorf, IA 52722 // Website

