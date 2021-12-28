Advertisement

New renovations to Maquoketa

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Maquoketa’s historic Decker House Hotel is under new ownership since January. The hotel portion has been open since mid-March, and the fully renovated bar opened mid-November. Serving local wines, craft beers, cocktails and small plates, it’s a cozy & charming place to relax with family and friends! Leslie Johnson from The Maquoketa Cave is joined by Decker House Hotel owner, Nathan Woodward to discuss the new renovations!

The Maquoketa Cave // 128 N Main St., Maquoketa, IA 52060

