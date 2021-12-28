QC Airport to use $2.86 million in first-round federal funding on snow removal equipment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport will receive an initial $2.86 million as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The airport said in a media release Tuesday, it will likely use this funding to purchase crucial snow removal equipment, then any remaining funding will go toward the airport’s major terminal renovation plan, Project GATEWAY.

“We have an obligation not only to the FAA but to our travelers to keep our airport safe and operational during snow events which is why snow removal equipment is absolutely imperative,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director, Quad Cities International Airport. “The machines are large, complex and are run through some of the harshest conditions so having enough machines and parts can help save on costly maintenance and help reduce delays or cancellations of flights.”

The airport is seeking to replace or purchase a variety of equipment, including a rotary snowblower, plow trucks, runway snow brooms and more, the QC International Airport said.

Salt cannot be used on airport runways because it is corrosive and can create flying object debris which poses a safety hazard to aircraft, the QC International Airport said. A fleet of equipment is used instead to properly clear snow and ice.

The QC International Airport said, although the funds have been announced, airports do not yet know when they will be received. The airport has roughly $120 million over the next 5 years of capital investment need, with a significant portion that will be federally appropriated.

More than 3,000 airports in the U.S. received grants totaling $2.89 billion for the fiscal year 2022, the QC International Airport said. The funds, which were determined based upon an airport’s size and activity, may be used for runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, terminal development, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

The QC Airport said more than $25 billion has been designated for airports in the BIL, including $5 billion in competitive grants for airport terminal projects.

The QC Airport said it will aggressively apply for competitive grants to support Project GATEWAY.

