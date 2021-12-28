Advertisement

QCA traffic impacted by snow Tuesday

Tuesday Snow traffic delays and accidents
Tuesday Snow traffic delays and accidents(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITY AREA, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The first snow in the Quad Cities Area has caused traffic delays and accidents throughout the area.

TV6 will keep an updated list of areas to avoid and delays throughout the storm.

Crews are on the scene of a multi-car accident on 2nd and Gaines in Davenport, according to a TV6 crew on the scene at about 10:45 a.m.

A multi-car accident on 2nd and Gaines in Davenport, according to a TV6 crew on the scene at...
A multi-car accident on 2nd and Gaines in Davenport, according to a TV6 crew on the scene at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. (KWQC)

Illinois-bound Centennial Bridge is having slowed traffic, according to a TV6 crew on the scene at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Avoid the bridge if possible.

Illinois-bound Centennial Bridge is having slowed traffic, according to a TV6 crew on the scene...
Illinois-bound Centennial Bridge is having slowed traffic, according to a TV6 crew on the scene at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. (KWQC)

Plows are focused on freeways in the Quad City area, according to the Iowa511 plow tracker at 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure was announced on Facebook.
Baked Beer & Bread Co. announces upcoming closure
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
First Alert Day until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a wintry mix and slick conditions
The restaurant closed Sunday, Dec. 26
UPDATE: Baked Beer & Bread Co. closes in Village of East Davenport
West Liberty family continues to grieve loss this holiday season
West Liberty family spends second Christmas without their dad and husband
Aledo barn serves up drinks and antiques
Aledo barn serves up drinks and antiques

Latest News

FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
First Alert Day until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a wintry mix and slick conditions
The City of Moline said in a media release, the bridge general contractor and the cities of...
I-74 bike and pedestrian path opening delayed to spring 2022
The Genesis BirthCenters reported Sophia and Henry were the most popular baby names in 2021 at...
2021 most popular baby names at Quad Cities area Genesis BirthCenter
A list of the Quad City area Christmas Tree disposal opportunities starting Monday.
How to dispose of Christmas trees in the Quad Cities area