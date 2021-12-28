QCA traffic impacted by snow Tuesday

QUAD CITY AREA, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The first snow in the Quad Cities Area has caused traffic delays and accidents throughout the area.

TV6 will keep an updated list of areas to avoid and delays throughout the storm.

Crews are on the scene of a multi-car accident on 2nd and Gaines in Davenport, according to a TV6 crew on the scene at about 10:45 a.m.

Illinois-bound Centennial Bridge is having slowed traffic, according to a TV6 crew on the scene at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Avoid the bridge if possible.

Plows are focused on freeways in the Quad City area, according to the Iowa511 plow tracker at 11:15 a.m.

