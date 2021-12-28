Sterling declares snow emergency Tuesday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling has declared a snow emergency starting Tuesday at 3 p.m.

At the start of the snow emergency, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with the City of Sterling’s Snow Emergency Parking Regulations:

No parking on Snow Routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street. No parking in the Central Business District and in city parking lots from 1:30 A.M. to 5:30 A.M. Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other City Streets. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6:00 A.M. and 8:00 A.M. You will not be ticketed between 6:00 A.M. and 8:00 A.M. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

The City said in a media release the parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the snow emergency is canceled by the City.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect, the city said. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited.

The City of Sterling said, cars parked in violation of the above restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner’s expense.

“Please be a good neighbor and shovel your sidewalk after the plows have completed clearing the streets,” the City of Sterling said. “It helps your neighbors, your postal carrier, the children who walk to school and it shows that you care about your community.”

The City of Sterling asks that any questions regarding these parking restrictions, call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.