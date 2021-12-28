West Liberty family spends second Christmas without their dad and husband

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More than a year and a half later, Omar Martinez continued to share the memory of his father.

COVID-19 swept through his family in April of 2020, infecting his mom and sister, while taking his dad Jose’s life.

Martinez said grieving around the holidays this year didn’t get easier, especially since Christmas was his dad’s favorite.

“He’s always the life of the party,” Martinez said. “When things kind of settled down, he would bring the party back to life. Always making jokes. Telling his stories from back in the day. Always reminding us how grateful we are to have the life we do now.”

Last year the celebration included only immediate family members, this year more were able to join. Martinez said getting back to their traditions was important for his grieving.

“We didn’t really change our traditions,” Martinez said. “We just kind of kept going with life even though he’s not hearing things for people that are still here.”

Both his mom and sister recovered well. However, his sister needed to be hospitalized for COVID and couldn’t attend her dad’s funeral.

“They’re starting to do more of a living a normal life they were grieving for … quite a while and I think they’re starting to overcome it,” Martinez said. “My sister didn’t get to say goodbye to dad I think it weighs more heavy on her than my mom.”

Martinez said he’s hopeful the world can come together to get through the pandemic.

“I still believe that we can ... make this come to an end and hopefully it’s sooner than later, Martinez said. “I’ve had a lot of close ones lose a lot of good ones, and you know, it’s hard to see that.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.