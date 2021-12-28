What’s on the menu for New Years Eve?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Texas Roadhouse’s Matt Johnson demonstrates how to make a delicious Prime Rib to ring in the New Year!

INGREDIENTS :

3-6 pounds Prime rib (boneless)

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1 tablespoon Black pepper, ground

2 tablespoons Soy sauce

1 tablespoon Minced garlic

1 tablespoon Liquid smoke

DIRECTIONS :

1. Remove prime rib from packaging and place in a large container.

2. Combine all remaining ingredients in a stainless-steel bowl and whisk together. Pour marinade over prime rib and rub evenly over all sides. (Use disposable gloves to keep the marinade off your hands.) Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

3. The following day, preheat oven to 450 degrees.

4. Remove prime rib from marinade, place on a rack inside a roasting pan, place the roast on the rack fat side up and cook in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

5. After 15 minutes, lower temperature to 325 degrees and cook until the temperature in the very center is 130 degrees, using a meat thermometer. This will take between 1-2 hours, depending on your oven and the size of the roast. Remove roast and lightly cover with foil for 15-30 minutes.

6. Slice as thick or thin as desired. Serve with horseradish on the side if desired.

7. Refrigerate leftovers quickly and use within 24 hours or freeze.

NOTES :

• Removing roast at 130 degrees will give you medium doneness. If you’d like medium rare, remove at 125 degrees, or if you prefer medium well, remove at 135- 140 degrees.

• Purchasing ¾ pound of roast per person will give you an 8oz serving per person

