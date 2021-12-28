Advertisement

Wintry Mix Today could bring Rain, Sleet & Accumulating Snow

Light Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY now until 5 PM for a snow and/or a wintry mix***

Many of us started the day with areas of light to moderate snow, making for a very slick morning commute. That snow is now becoming mixed with rain, sleet and freezing rain, before changing to all rain this afternoon. Freezing fog could also be a possibility. We are still on track to see accumulations ranging from 1″ to as much as 3″+, mainly along and north of Interstate 80.

Accumulations should range from 1 to as much as 3"+, mainly in areas along and north of...
Accumulations should range from 1 to as much as 3"+, mainly in areas along and north of Interstate 80.(KWQC)

Accumulations of snow or areas of ice could make for some slippery roads during the evening commute as well. The rain will exit by early evening, with colder air sweeping in overnight (this could cause a refreeze). A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 6 PM for much of the TV6 viewing area.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for snow, and a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for snow, and a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain.(KWQC)

The last few days of the year will be chilly and fairly quiet, with highs in the 20′s and 30′s and lows in the teens. Our next chance for snow will be Wednesday afternoon, and a wintry mix possible for New Year’s Day.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with light snow/wintry mix changing to rain. Snow accumulation 1″-3″+. High: 37°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder overnight. Low: 23°. Wind: Bec. W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with light snow showers PM. High: 33. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

