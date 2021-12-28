Wintry Mix Today could bring Rain, Sleet & Accumulating Snow

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY from 7 AM until 5 PM for a wintry mix***

Get ready for some wet winter weather today, starting out with snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, changing to all rain by late morning/early afternoon. Accumulations will be light to moderate, ranging from 1″ to as much as 3″ mainly north. That snow or mix could produce some slippery spots for the morning commute. The rain will exit by early evening, with colder air sweeping in overnight. The last few days of the year will be chilly and mainly dry, with highs in the 20′s and 30′s and lows in the teens. Our next chance for snow will be Wednesday afternoon, and then New Year’s Day.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with light snow/wintry mix changing to rain. Snow accumulation 1″-3″. High: 41°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder overnight. Low: 23°. Wind: Bec. W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with light snow showers PM. High: 33. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.