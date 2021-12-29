Another shot of snow possible this afternoon

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Another round of light snow will move through this afternoon and evening with light accumulations of a dusting to 2″ possible, especially northwest of the Quad Cities. Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and quiet with temperatures in the 30s. Attentions then turns toward a potent winter storm heading into the Midwest Friday into Saturday. Snow is likely across the QCA Saturday, with some heavy snow possible. Confidence, timing and track are still being fine tuned with each model run, so we’ll get a better idea of what to expect in the next few days. It will be breezy Saturday with temperatures falling to near 0° by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with light snow developing by afternoon. Dusting to 2″ accumulations possible. Temperatures steady in the 20′s this afternoon. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ending this evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 21°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. High: 36. Wind: Becoming south 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.