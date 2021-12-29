Advertisement

Another shot of snow possible this afternoon

Accumulating snow possible on Saturday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Another round of light snow will move through this afternoon and evening with light accumulations of a dusting to 2″ possible, especially northwest of the Quad Cities. Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and quiet with temperatures in the 30s. Attentions then turns toward a potent winter storm heading into the Midwest Friday into Saturday. Snow is likely across the QCA Saturday, with some heavy snow possible. Confidence, timing and track are still being fine tuned with each model run, so we’ll get a better idea of what to expect in the next few days. It will be breezy Saturday with temperatures falling to near 0° by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with light snow developing by afternoon. Dusting to 2″ accumulations possible. Temperatures steady in the 20′s this afternoon. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ending this evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 21°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. High: 36. Wind: Becoming south 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination due to violations
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination notice due to violations
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
First Alert Day until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a wintry mix and slick conditions
West Liberty family continues to grieve loss this holiday season
West Liberty family spends second Christmas without their dad and husband
The restaurant closed Sunday, Dec. 26
UPDATE: Baked Beer & Bread Co. closes in Village of East Davenport

Latest News

Clouds on the increase this morning, as snow arrives later this afternoon. Look for steady...
Another shot of snow possible this afternoon
Clouds on the increase this morning, as snow arrives later this afternoon. Look for steady...
Another shot of snow possible this afternoon
Clouds on the increase this morning, as snow arrives later this afternoon. Look for steady...
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - More Wintry issues for Wednesday!
Tuesday’s winter system exits, dangerous re-freeze possible later tonight!