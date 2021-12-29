Another shot of snow possible this afternoon

(Quad Cities, IA., IL.) -- A weak system passing through the region will bring us another shot of light snow, with most locations receiving accumulations of around 1″-2″. Conditions will remain quiet and cold Thursday and Friday, followed by the potential for another accumulating snow system sweeping in late New Yea’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Confidence, timing and track are still being fine tuned with each model run, so we’ll get a better idea of what to expect in the next few days. In the meantime look for cold air Sunday, with highs only reaching the teens. Chilly conditions continue into next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with light snow developing by afternoon. 1″-2″ accumulations possible. Temperatures steady in the 20′s this afternoon. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ending this evening, then mostly cloudy and cold overnight. Low: 18°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

