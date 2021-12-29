Another shot of snow possible Wednesday

(Quad Cities, IA., IL.) -- A weak system passing through the region will bring us another shot of light snow, with most locations receiving accumulations of around 1″-2″. Conditions will remain quiet and cold Thursday and Friday, followed by the potential for another snow accumulating system sweeping in on New Year’s Day. Confidence, timing and track are still being fine tuned with each model run, so we’ll keep an eye on this weekend. In the meantime, look for cold air continuing into next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with light snow developing by afternoon. 1″-2″ accumulations possible. High: 33°, then steady in the 20′s this afternoon. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ending this evening, then mostly cloudy and cold overnight. Low: 18°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High: 35. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.