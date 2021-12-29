Advertisement

Another shot of snow possible Wednesday

Accumulating Snow Possible On Saturday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA., IL.) -- A weak system passing through the region will bring us another shot of light snow, with most locations receiving accumulations of around 1″-2″. Conditions will remain quiet and cold Thursday and Friday, followed by the potential for another snow accumulating system sweeping in on New Year’s Day. Confidence, timing and track are still being fine tuned with each model run, so we’ll keep an eye on this weekend. In the meantime, look for cold air continuing into next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with light snow developing by afternoon. 1″-2″ accumulations possible. High: 33°, then steady in the 20′s this afternoon. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ending this evening, then mostly cloudy and cold overnight. Low: 18°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High: 35. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination due to violations
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination notice due to violations
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
First Alert Day until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a wintry mix and slick conditions
West Liberty family continues to grieve loss this holiday season
West Liberty family spends second Christmas without their dad and husband
The restaurant closed Sunday, Dec. 26
UPDATE: Baked Beer & Bread Co. closes in Village of East Davenport

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - More Wintry issues for Wednesday!
Tuesday’s winter system exits, dangerous re-freeze possible later tonight!
First Alert Forecast - More Wintry issues for Wednesday!
First Alert Forecast - More Wintry issues for Wednesday!
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
Wintry Mix Today could bring Rain, Sleet & Accumulating Snow
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
Your First Alert Forecast