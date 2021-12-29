Beers of the Season with Erik

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cheers! TV6 partnered with local breweries to obtain an assortment of the best holiday craft beers for Erik and Paula to sample for PSL’s usual “Beer of the Month” segment. Since there is an abundance of choices, Paula Sands Live will be featuring more interviews featuring additional tasty beers in the weeks ahead. On Tuesday, December 28, we featured the following Christmas-season QCA offerings:

⦁ Adventurous Brewing: “ Easy Peel (triple dry hopped El Dorado)” - Double IPA 8.3% abv

⦁ Adventurous Brewing: “ Peanut Butter& Jelly ” - Kettle Sour 7.5% ABV

⦁ Green Tree Brewery: “Mintery Knight” - ABV 5.4% IBU 25 The Mintery Knight is an oatmeal stout, blended with a mint, chocolate coffee. The mint is so subtle that people who don’t like mint, don’t even mind it. The coffee alone takes two full days to make. But, that long of a process, fully releases the richness of the flavor and the aroma.

⦁ Green Tree Brewery: “The Ruby Horizon” is much simpler. We’ve taken our flagship Pale Ale and blended in real blood orange puree. The result is an easy drinking style of beer for anyone to enjoy. This one is especially nice for people newer to the craft beer scene. It’s not a hop bomb, and it’s on the sweeter side of the beer spectrum.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.