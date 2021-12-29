Advertisement

Beers of the Season with Erik

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cheers! TV6 partnered with local breweries to obtain an assortment of the best holiday craft beers for Erik and Paula to sample for PSL’s usual “Beer of the Month” segment. Since there is an abundance of choices, Paula Sands Live will be featuring more interviews featuring additional tasty beers in the weeks ahead. On Tuesday, December 28, we featured the following Christmas-season QCA offerings:

Adventurous Brewing: “Easy Peel (triple dry hopped El Dorado)” - Double IPA 8.3% abv

Adventurous Brewing: “Peanut Butter& Jelly” - Kettle Sour 7.5% ABV

Green Tree Brewery: “Mintery Knight” - ABV 5.4% IBU 25 The Mintery Knight is an oatmeal stout, blended with a mint, chocolate coffee. The mint is so subtle that people who don’t like mint, don’t even mind it. The coffee alone takes two full days to make. But, that long of a process, fully releases the richness of the flavor and the aroma.

Green Tree Brewery: “The Ruby Horizon” is much simpler. We’ve taken our flagship Pale Ale and blended in real blood orange puree. The result is an easy drinking style of beer for anyone to enjoy. This one is especially nice for people newer to the craft beer scene. It’s not a hop bomb, and it’s on the sweeter side of the beer spectrum.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination due to violations
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination notice due to violations
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
First Alert Day until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a wintry mix and slick conditions
West Liberty family continues to grieve loss this holiday season
West Liberty family spends second Christmas without their dad and husband
The restaurant closed Sunday, Dec. 26
UPDATE: Baked Beer & Bread Co. closes in Village of East Davenport

Latest News

Janell McGruder
Setting Obtainable Resolutions
NYE Apps with katie
New Year’s Eve Party Appetizer
Billy Bob and Giraffe
Grandfather and Grandson pen book together
Grab and Go NYE
Grab and Go Items for New Years Eve