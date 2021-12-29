Changes coming to Illinois COVID-19 contact tracing

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health will take over COVID-19 contact tracing through the State Contact Tracing Surge Center.

Rock Island County Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said the Surge Center will help shift work off of their department, especially as COVID cases surge this winter.

“It’s nearly impossible for us to stay on top of that contact tracing,” Ludwig said. “Just imagine that going on all throughout the state of Illinois, and multiply that by some of the bigger counties and you can see that the cases are just getting out of hand.”

Instead of local health departments notifying every positive case, the surge center will send this text message “IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click,” and a link to a webpage with isolation guidelines and other useful information. The text will most likely come from a 312 area code. It will also ask those with a positive result where they might have contracted COVID and who they came in contact with.

Local health departments will still be in charge of contact tracing with schools, congregate care facilities and dorms.

Ludwig said she hopes this will eventually lighten the health department’s caseload.

“We don’t really know how it’s all going to work until January when it really goes into effect,” Ludwig said. “It should alleviate quite a bit of the cases right now.”

With President Biden announcing new efforts to improve at-home COVID testing accessibility Ludwig said these plans also pose a challenge to contact tracing.

“While they’re a great tool for people you know, if you take a home test and it’s positive, you know, you should isolate, wear masks and all those sorts of things. But it does pose some problems whereas with numbers”

Ludwig recommends anyone with a positive at-home test result follow up with their primary care physician to get documentation for work or any other purpose.

