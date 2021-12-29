Creative (and easy!) New Year’s Eve party ideas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live welcomes back Cedar Rapids lifestyle influencer and blogger Megan Ruffles--The Chic(ish) Chick--to share clever and affordable ideas to incorporate into a New Year’s Eve celebration appropriate for all ages.

Ruffles demos examples such as a 2022 food display (using craft store cardboard boxes shaped like numbers), an easy candy grazing board, ways to personalize individual sparkling wine bottles, a white-chocolate and candy-coated martini glass for kids, and a fun marshmallow wheel to dress up mugs of hot chocolate.

Follow The Chic(ish) Chick :

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.