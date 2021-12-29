Crews work to put out house fire in Rock Island
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple crews worked to put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island.
It happened in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue just before 4:00 p.m.
A TV6 crew on scene confirmed with officials that no one was home at the time of the fire and that a dog was outside.
The fire was on the first floor of the home.
No word regarding the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. TV6 will update as information becomes available.
