Crews work to put out house fire in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple crews worked to put out a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island.

It happened in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue just before 4:00 p.m.

A TV6 crew on scene confirmed with officials that no one was home at the time of the fire and that a dog was outside.

The fire was on the first floor of the home.

No word regarding the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

