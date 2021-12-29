Advertisement

Grab and Go Items for New Years Eve

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dietitian Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD from Hy-Vee shares New Years Eve party tips for the upcoming holiday!

NYE Party Tips

· Plan Ahead - While you can’t control everything, having a plan can help you stay on track and stick to your goals. Don’t skip meals in anticipation of a gathering but try eating a healthy snack with a good source of fiber to fill you and protein to sustain you. Bring a healthy dish to share when invited to parties and take inventory of the buffet prior to filling your plate so you can choose where you want to indulge in and where you can cut back.

· Build in Activity - Stay active by carving out time to move despite hectic schedules. Physical activity can help make up for increased holiday portions and can reduce stress levels. Try creating new family traditions like going on a family walk or hike.

· Mindful and Moderate - Be careful to not fall into the party grazing! Calories can add up quickly when we are grabbing bites here and there. Instead, eat from a plate, be mindful in your choices using portion control – and if you slip up, get right back with healthy eating at your next meal.

Grab and Go Items

  • You may be tired of preparing foods for parties by this time in the year, or just tired of less nutritious food in general, so look out for convenient grab and go items at Hy-Vee that provide good nutrition, too!
  • Options include: Short Cuts fruit and vegetable trays, Bada Bean Bada Boom snacks, Off the Eaten Path snacks, Zevia soda, Boom Chicka Pop popcorn mixes, Wheat Thins with Laughing Cow Cheese, hummus and veggies, dessert hummus and fruit, and more!

Connect with a Dietitian:

· Visit Hy-Vee.com/health to find a Hy-Vee dietitian near you.

· Hy-Vee dietitians offer a variety of services to help you meet your health goals, including one-on-one consultation packages, personalized menu plan programs, virtual nutrition store tours and more.

Wellness Wednesday Luncheons:

· Tune in for a live complimentary wellness session over your lunch hour with your Hy-Vee dietitians. Each week learn about hot trending nutrition topics and delicious foods and/or recipes to add to your routine. January topics include: Collagen, Lunch Meal Prep, Happy Hour, & Balancing Your Plate. Register here.

