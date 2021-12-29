Grandfather and Grandson pen book together

LYNN CENTER, Ill. (KWQC) - Mitch Swanson and his six-year-old grandson, Olive Isaacson, spent an enormous amount of time together during the past year. After reading all the books in their home, they both grew tired of them. Mitch and Oliver began to tell their own stories and Billy Bob and Giraffe were born. The grandfather- grandson duo published a children’s book, The Excellent Adventures of Billy Bob and Giraffe, where every page is a new adventure with a few lead-ins to guide you to your own ending day after day.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.