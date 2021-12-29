Advertisement

Grandfather and Grandson pen book together

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN CENTER, Ill. (KWQC) - Mitch Swanson and his six-year-old grandson, Olive Isaacson, spent an enormous amount of time together during the past year. After reading all the books in their home, they both grew tired of them. Mitch and Oliver began to tell their own stories and Billy Bob and Giraffe were born. The grandfather- grandson duo published a children’s book, The Excellent Adventures of Billy Bob and Giraffe, where every page is a new adventure with a few lead-ins to guide you to your own ending day after day.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination due to violations
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination notice due to violations
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
First Alert Day until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a wintry mix and slick conditions
West Liberty family continues to grieve loss this holiday season
West Liberty family spends second Christmas without their dad and husband
The restaurant closed Sunday, Dec. 26
UPDATE: Baked Beer & Bread Co. closes in Village of East Davenport

Latest News

Janell McGruder
Setting Obtainable Resolutions
NYE Apps with katie
New Year’s Eve Party Appetizer
Seasonal Beers with Erik
Beers of the Season with Erik
Grab and Go NYE
Grab and Go Items for New Years Eve