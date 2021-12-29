Iowa child COVID hospitalizations up amid increased spread

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa has increased in the past week as state health officials posted 10,162 positive tests in the past seven days.

While hospitalizations dropped slightly the state reports increased hospitalizations among children.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in it’s weekly update posted Wednesday that 16 children under the age of 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19. All are unvaccinated.

The Iowa vaccination rate among young children remains low with just 14% of those between ages 5 and 11 fully vaccinated. Iowa is averaging 1,566 cases per day and the state posted an additional 59 deaths on Wednesday for a total of 7,858 COVID-19 deaths.

