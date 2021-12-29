Advertisement

Iowa marks 175th anniversary of statehood

Iowa Capitol
Iowa Capitol(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has reached a milestone - 175 years as a state.

WHO-TV reports that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Tuesday declaring Iowa Statehood Day.

President James Polk signed the bill that made Iowa the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846. Fewer than 100,000 people lived in Iowa at the time.

Now, the state has nearly 3.2 million residents.

Iowa became part of the United States with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 and became its own territory in 1838, separating from the Wisconsin Territory.

