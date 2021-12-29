Advertisement

New Year’s Eve Party Appetizer

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With New Year’s Eve this week, Hy-Vee Dietitian Katie Schaeffer demonstrates a simple recipe that is bound to excite your taste-buds.

Crostini with White Bean Spread and Beef Tenderloin

All you need:

  • 1 (14 oz) can white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Select olive oil, plus additional for brushing
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
  • Sea salt and freshly cracked Hy-Vee black pepper to taste
  • 1 lb beef tenderloin
  • Crackers or lightly toasted Take & Bake French baguettes for serving

All you do:

  1. To make white bean spread, place beans, garlic, olive oil and parsley in a food processor and process until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  2. To prepare steak, pat dry with paper towels, brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill steaks to preferred doneness and thinly slice.
  3. Spread bean spread on crackers or toasted bread slices. Top with sliced beef. Brush with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Connect with a Dietitian

· Visit Hy-Vee.com/health to find a Hy-Vee dietitian near you.

· Hy-Vee dietitians offer a variety of services to help you meet your health goals, including one-on-one consultation packages, personalized menu plan programs, virtual nutrition store tours and more.

Wellness Wednesday Luncheons:

· Tune in for a live complimentary wellness session over your lunch hour with your Hy-Vee dietitians. Each week learn about hot trending nutrition topics and delicious foods and/or recipes to add to your routine. January topics include: Collagen, Lunch Meal Prep, Happy Hour, & Balancing Your Plate. Register here.

