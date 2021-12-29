New Year’s Eve Party Appetizer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With New Year’s Eve this week, Hy-Vee Dietitian Katie Schaeffer demonstrates a simple recipe that is bound to excite your taste-buds.

All you need:

1 (14 oz) can white beans, rinsed and drained

1 clove garlic

1 tbsp Hy-Vee Select olive oil, plus additional for brushing

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley

Sea salt and freshly cracked Hy-Vee black pepper to taste

1 lb beef tenderloin

Crackers or lightly toasted Take & Bake French baguettes for serving

All you do:

To make white bean spread, place beans, garlic, olive oil and parsley in a food processor and process until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. To prepare steak, pat dry with paper towels, brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill steaks to preferred doneness and thinly slice. Spread bean spread on crackers or toasted bread slices. Top with sliced beef. Brush with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.

