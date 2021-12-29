New Year’s Eve Party Appetizer
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With New Year’s Eve this week, Hy-Vee Dietitian Katie Schaeffer demonstrates a simple recipe that is bound to excite your taste-buds.
Crostini with White Bean Spread and Beef Tenderloin
All you need:
- 1 (14 oz) can white beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Select olive oil, plus additional for brushing
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
- Sea salt and freshly cracked Hy-Vee black pepper to taste
- 1 lb beef tenderloin
- Crackers or lightly toasted Take & Bake French baguettes for serving
All you do:
- To make white bean spread, place beans, garlic, olive oil and parsley in a food processor and process until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- To prepare steak, pat dry with paper towels, brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill steaks to preferred doneness and thinly slice.
- Spread bean spread on crackers or toasted bread slices. Top with sliced beef. Brush with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Connect with a Dietitian
· Visit Hy-Vee.com/health to find a Hy-Vee dietitian near you.
· Hy-Vee dietitians offer a variety of services to help you meet your health goals, including one-on-one consultation packages, personalized menu plan programs, virtual nutrition store tours and more.
Wellness Wednesday Luncheons:
· Tune in for a live complimentary wellness session over your lunch hour with your Hy-Vee dietitians. Each week learn about hot trending nutrition topics and delicious foods and/or recipes to add to your routine. January topics include: Collagen, Lunch Meal Prep, Happy Hour, & Balancing Your Plate. Register here.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.