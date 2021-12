DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Le Claire Police said Wednesday U.S. Route 67 is blocked between Le Claire and Princeton in both directions.

Police told the TV6 crew a power line is down along U.S. Route 67.

Le Claire Poice said MidAmerican is on scene.

This is a developing story, TV6 will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.