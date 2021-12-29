Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 deaths, 354 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, since the last report on Monday. The total number of deaths is now 422.

The deaths were reported as a woman in her 80s who was in long-term care, a man in his 80s who passed away at home and a man in his 50s who was hospitalized.

“We are saddened to report more COVID-19 deaths of Rock Island County residents”, said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to their loved ones.”

The health department also reported 354 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 23,420.

The health department said 76 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

Three women in their 80s

Seven women in their 70s

19 women in their 60s

16 women in their 50s

30 women in their 40s

49 women in their 30s

36 women in their 20s

Five women in their teens

10 girls in their teens

19 girls younger than 13

Three girl infants one or younger

One man in his 90s

Two men in their 80s

Seven men in their 70s

18 men in their 60s

14 men in their 50s

25 men in their 40s

24 men in their 30s

25 men in their 20s

Three men in their teens

Eight boys in their teens

25 boys younger than 13

Four boy infants one or younger

