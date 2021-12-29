Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 deaths, 354 new cases of COVID-19
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, since the last report on Monday. The total number of deaths is now 422.
The deaths were reported as a woman in her 80s who was in long-term care, a man in his 80s who passed away at home and a man in his 50s who was hospitalized.
“We are saddened to report more COVID-19 deaths of Rock Island County residents”, said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to their loved ones.”
The health department also reported 354 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 23,420.
The health department said 76 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.
The new cases are:
- One woman in her 90s
- Three women in their 80s
- Seven women in their 70s
- 19 women in their 60s
- 16 women in their 50s
- 30 women in their 40s
- 49 women in their 30s
- 36 women in their 20s
- Five women in their teens
- 10 girls in their teens
- 19 girls younger than 13
- Three girl infants one or younger
- One man in his 90s
- Two men in their 80s
- Seven men in their 70s
- 18 men in their 60s
- 14 men in their 50s
- 25 men in their 40s
- 24 men in their 30s
- 25 men in their 20s
- Three men in their teens
- Eight boys in their teens
- 25 boys younger than 13
- Four boy infants one or younger
