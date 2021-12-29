Advertisement

Setting Obtainable Resolutions

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Janell McGruder, Life Coach & Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor shares how to set obtainable resolutions with the New Year right around the corner. She is the Owner of McGruder Wellness Initiative, a wellness initiative geared towards helping individuals heal holistically by assisting them with identifying the path that is geared towards their success and supporting them along the way. The initiative provides life coaching, mental health therapy for residents of Iowa and Illinois, and community engagement programs.

How to set obtainable resolutions:

· Reflect on past success and don’t compare it to others

· Explore the “why” they are wanting to achieve this goal

· Once one is identified, write down clear steps to achieve goal (then reevaluate the steps)

· Celebrate along the way

· Allow the ability to adjust with no judgement

· Free “Points to Ponder” downloadable e-workbook to get started

