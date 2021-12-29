Advertisement

Varias pulgadas de nieve esperado para el sábado en los Quad Cities

(Dmytro Smaglov)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Una tormenta de invierno poderosa esta esperada afectar el Medio Oeste en la víspera de año nuevo hasta el día uno de enero.

Aquí en los Quad Cities, mucha de la nieve está pronosticado caer el sábado. Sigue siendo demasiado temprano para determinar exactamente cuánta nieve será, pero tendrá un impacto muy alto en los viajes.

El nivel de nieve está esperado ser moderado a pesado, con varias pulgadas de nieve posible. La cantidad, el tiempo exacto, y las temperatura se sabrá dentro de los siguientes días.

Después de la nieve, será extremadamente frío con temperaturas alrededor de cero desde sábado por la noche a domingo, con temperaturas subiendo a aproximadamente 13 a 19 grados para el domingo por el día.

Puede seguir lo último del tiempo con TV6.

A powerful winter storm is forecast to affect the Midwest New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Here in the Quad Cities, most of the snow is forecast to fall on Saturday. It’s too early to determine the amount of snow at this point in time, but this is going to have a very high impact on travel.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall, with several inches likely. The amount of snow, exact timing, and how cold the temperatures will be are all questions that need to be answered over the next couple days. After the snow, it is going to get bitterly cold with low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero Saturday night into Sunday, and high temperatures in the teens by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination due to violations
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination notice due to violations
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
First Alert Day until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a wintry mix and slick conditions
West Liberty family continues to grieve loss this holiday season
West Liberty family spends second Christmas without their dad and husband
The restaurant closed Sunday, Dec. 26
UPDATE: Baked Beer & Bread Co. closes in Village of East Davenport

Latest News

El panel de la Cámara de Representantes que investiga la insurrección del 6 de enero en el...
Panel investigador pide entrevista a legislador republicano
Con la variante ómicron como protagonista, el presidente Joe Biden se dispone a anunciar 500...
Biden anuncia 500 millones de pruebas gratuitas de COVID-19
Un hombre no vacunado con problemas de salud se ha convertido en la primera persona en Estados...
Primera muerte conocida en EE. UU. Relacionada con la variante omicron confirmada en Texas
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Biden admite que iniciativa de 2 billones está estancada