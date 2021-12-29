Varias pulgadas de nieve esperado para el sábado en los Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Una tormenta de invierno poderosa esta esperada afectar el Medio Oeste en la víspera de año nuevo hasta el día uno de enero.

Aquí en los Quad Cities, mucha de la nieve está pronosticado caer el sábado. Sigue siendo demasiado temprano para determinar exactamente cuánta nieve será, pero tendrá un impacto muy alto en los viajes.

El nivel de nieve está esperado ser moderado a pesado, con varias pulgadas de nieve posible. La cantidad, el tiempo exacto, y las temperatura se sabrá dentro de los siguientes días.

Después de la nieve, será extremadamente frío con temperaturas alrededor de cero desde sábado por la noche a domingo, con temperaturas subiendo a aproximadamente 13 a 19 grados para el domingo por el día.

Puede seguir lo último del tiempo con TV6.

A powerful winter storm is forecast to affect the Midwest New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Here in the Quad Cities, most of the snow is forecast to fall on Saturday. It’s too early to determine the amount of snow at this point in time, but this is going to have a very high impact on travel.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall, with several inches likely. The amount of snow, exact timing, and how cold the temperatures will be are all questions that need to be answered over the next couple days. After the snow, it is going to get bitterly cold with low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero Saturday night into Sunday, and high temperatures in the teens by Sunday.

