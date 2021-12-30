Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 60 months in prison for child pornography

Matthew Langenberg
Matthew Langenberg(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 23rd a Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

52-year-old Matthew Patrick Langenberg was identified by law enforcement after an iPhone associated with him was turned over to the Coralville Police Department following the discovery of child pornography on the device. Forensic examination of the device located 56 images depicting child pornography and one video depicting anime child pornography.

Langenberg plead guilty to the chargeback in August.

On top of the 60-month sentence, he must serve five years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination due to violations
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination notice due to violations
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
First Alert Day until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a wintry mix and slick conditions
West Liberty family continues to grieve loss this holiday season
West Liberty family spends second Christmas without their dad and husband
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Prosecutors: teens surveilled, ambushed Fairfield teacher

Latest News

All employees and animals are okay, but the bill for replacing the furnaces comes to sixty...
CO2 leaks into Davenport animal shelter, now facing $60,000 bill
All employees and animals are okay, but the bill for replacing the furnaces comes to sixty...
CO2 leaks into Davenport animal shelter, now facing $60,000 bill
Shots fired incidents decreased in Davenport in 2021
Shots fired incidents decreased in Davenport in 2021
Shots fired incidents decreased in Davenport in 2021
Shots fired incidents decreased in Davenport in 2021