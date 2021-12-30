Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination due to violations
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination notice due to violations
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
FIRST ALERT DAY until 5 PM for Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain. Accumulations mainly north of I-80.
First Alert Day until 5 p.m. Tuesday for a wintry mix and slick conditions
West Liberty family continues to grieve loss this holiday season
West Liberty family spends second Christmas without their dad and husband
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Prosecutors: teens surveilled, ambushed Fairfield teacher

Latest News

History of Kwanzaa!
Lincoln Center leader reflects on Kwanzaa in the QCA
Gulliver's Travel at SouthPark Mall says they're only seeing about 30 to 40 percent of their...
QCA travel agency says numbers are still down, hopeful for 2022
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record