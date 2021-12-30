Advertisement

First Alert Day Saturday (Jan 1, 2022) 6 AM to Sunday 12 AM for heavy snow

Heaviest snow to the south of the Quad Cities
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect Saturday from 6 AM to 12 AM for heavy snow and slick road conditions for the Quad Cities area. As of Thursday morning, most of the QCA will be under a Winter Storm Watch Saturday. Snow will move in from the south by early Saturday morning.

The heaviest snow will fall through the day Saturday.
The snow will reach the Quad Cities before 11 AM and will encompass the viewing area through the afternoon. While this falls, there will be slick roads and later in the day stronger winds will give way to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

With breezy conditions around Saturday, blowing snow will be a concern as it leads to reduced...
If this track does not slow down, later in the evening the snow will start to be near the Mississippi River and east. Snowfall accumulations could reach 4″-7″ by late Saturday. A higher confidence is on travel impacts for New Year’s Day. There will still be time for changes in the track and forecast snowfall amounts, so continue checking for updates.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

